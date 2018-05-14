Day care teacher accused of telling students to throw rocks at 3-year-old boy to 'teach him a lesson'

An Arkansas teacher is accused of telling kids at school to throw rocks at a child. (KTRK)

FORREST CITY, Arkansas --
A day care worker in Arkansas is accused of encouraging other kids to throw rocks at another child.

The employee was allegedly caught on video encouraging students to throw rocks at another child.

The video shows a child having rocks thrown at him by several other children at Teach and Tend Day Care.

The Forest City Police Department told WHBQ-TV they are investigating the incident.
According to a police report, a former day care employee said another worker allowed the children to throw rocks at the 3-year-old as a form of discipline.

The Department of Child Services is also investigating the incident.

The owner of the day care says that she's working with child services to clear up the matter.

