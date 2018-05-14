FYI PHILLY

FYI Philly's 2018 PIFA preview

EMBED </>More Videos

From music to dance...circus acts to comedy and some performances that defy categorization, it is a celebration. (WPVI)

PIFA Preview
From music to dance, circus acts to comedy and some performances that defy categorization, PIFA is a celebration of art and a celebration of Philadelphia.

PIFA Gala | Gala tickets
Commonwealth Plaza: Inside the Kimmel Center (May 31 at 6 p.m.)
300 S Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Inventive Mothers: A Tribute to Frank Zappa | Tickets
Performance dates: June 2, 8 p.m.; June 3, 2 p.m.
Kimmel Center: SEI Innovation Studio
300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102 (2 levels below ground floor)

My Organ My Seoul | Tickets
Performance dates: June 3, 3 p.m.
Kimmel Center: Verizon Hall
300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

The Planets: An HD Odyssey featuring the Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia
Tickets
Conducted by Terell Stafford
Performance dates: June 8, 8 p.m.
Kimmel Center: Verizon Hall
300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
The opening act will be The Jazztet of the United States Army Field Band
----------
Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyPIFAfyi eventsFYI PhillyCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Watch FYI Philly's 2018 PIFA Preview
FYI PHILLY
Watch FYI Philly's annual Ice Cream Social
Summer foods you will love: Watermelon, watermelon water ice
Summer foods you will love: Zucchini and zoodles
FYI Philly: Zen gardens and 6 beer gardens you have to try
Watch: FYI Philly's taco tour and sushi spots you must try
More FYI Philly
FAMILY & PARENTING
WATCH: Toddler dances to Action News theme song
Brother poses as bride in hilarious gag
Hundreds of bikers help celebrate birthday of 10-year-old with autism
Toddlers rendition of the national anthem goes viral
Photographer recreates newborn Disney princess photo shoot with toddlers one year later
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
More News