COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Doctor Jill Biden addressed local girl scouts Monday in Center City

EMBED </>More Videos

"G.I.R.L. Agenda 2018: Leading Change Through Civic Action" building a civically engaged generation of girls. (WPVI)

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
Educator and former second lady of the United States, Doctor Jill Biden, spent part of the day in Center City addressed local girl scouts and community leaders Monday.

Doctor Biden was the keynote speaker at the event hosted by the Girl Scouts of the USA.

The event titled "G.I.R.L. Agenda 2018: Leading Change Through Civic Action" aimed to discuss the importance of building a civically engaged generation of girls.

Doctor Biden, once a girl scout herself, says the organization gives girls the opportunity to develop their powerful voices.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsPhilly ProudPhiladelphia Proud
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
CHOP offers patients a much-needed (and messy) pause in treatment
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Celebrating a birthday and 2 decades of service
A free day of art camp for youngsters, outside of Philadelphia city hall
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
More Community & Events
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
More News