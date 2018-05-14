Man allegedly stole $90K in property from fire victims in Delaware

EMBED </>More Videos

Police said man steals 90K from fire victims: Sharrie Williams reports on Action News at 4:30 p.m., May 14, 2018 (WPVI)

BEAR, Del. --
Authorities say a Delaware man stole nearly $90,000 worth of property from apartments vacated after fire damage.

The News Journal reports that residents of the Village of Canterbury Apartments returned May 10 to collect their possessions, two days after a fire burned a third-floor apartment and caused extensive water damage throughout the building. New Castle County police Cpl. Master Cpl. Heather Carter says that those residents instead found $89,489 worth of belongings gone from eight of 12 vacated and padlocked units.

Detectives identified 34-year-old Camal Terry as a suspect. Carter said police found implicating evidence at his home, less than a mile from the complex.

He's charged with second-degree burglary, misdemeanor criminal mischief, felony theft, misdemeanor theft and theft of a firearm.
It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsfiretheft
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
More News