Where to check out free events during PIFA

There will be a free dance party in the Kimmel Center's lobby. (WPVI)

Free PIFA Events
PIFA is the Kimmel Center's gift to the city and the festival includes plenty of free things to do in the Kimmel Center's Commonwealth Plaza.

TILT Lampshade Bouquets
Nine giant floral lampshade bouquets with benches installed throughout Commonwealth Plaza that serve as both a meeting spot before shows or a seating spot for watching shows in Commonwealth Plaza.
Inside the Kimmel Center
300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

¡La NOCHE CUBANA! | Tickets
Performance dates: June 4, 8 p.m.
Sittin' In Featuring Rare Essence | Tickets
Performance dates: June 6, 9 p.m.
