Monday marks the 70th anniversary of Israel's independence and the day was celebrated in Philadelphia by raising a flag at City Hall.There were mixed views in the city regarding the unveiling of the embassy in Jerusalem.At a pro-Palestinian rally in Center City, organized by the coalition Philly for Palestinian Return."We want to show solidarity with the Palestinian people," said Walter Smolarek, of Philly for Palestinian Return. "We want to denounce the Trump administration's policy of being the principal supporter both diplomatically and militarily of Israel."At City Hall Monday, celebrating the 70th anniversary of Israel's Independence Day, members of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia raised Israel's flag with city officials, calling it a milestone.The event was planned well in advance of the embassy opening.The CEO shared her thoughts on the symbolism of the embassy's return to Jerusalem."The actual embassy there means a lot to a number of people who have been asking for that," said President Naomi Adler. "It's actually the law of the US to be there."President Trump taped a video message for the embassy opening. His daughter Ivanka and son-in-law attended in person.As for the images out of Gaza, another reminder that peace is the hope for all involved."When it comes to talking about the violence it's really important to remember that the facts matter," said Adler. "This is one incident of terror over a very long history of terror and threats and an enormous amount of angst on both sides."Trump also said in his video message that he remains committed to facilitating a lasting peace agreement between Israelis and Palestinians.