POLITICS

Mixed reaction to unveiling of Jerusalem embassy in Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Mixed reaction to Jerusalem embassy: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 11 p.m., May 14, 2018 (WPVI)

By
CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
Monday marks the 70th anniversary of Israel's independence and the day was celebrated in Philadelphia by raising a flag at City Hall.

There were mixed views in the city regarding the unveiling of the embassy in Jerusalem.

At a pro-Palestinian rally in Center City, organized by the coalition Philly for Palestinian Return.

"We want to show solidarity with the Palestinian people," said Walter Smolarek, of Philly for Palestinian Return. "We want to denounce the Trump administration's policy of being the principal supporter both diplomatically and militarily of Israel."

At City Hall Monday, celebrating the 70th anniversary of Israel's Independence Day, members of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia raised Israel's flag with city officials, calling it a milestone.

The event was planned well in advance of the embassy opening.

The CEO shared her thoughts on the symbolism of the embassy's return to Jerusalem.

"The actual embassy there means a lot to a number of people who have been asking for that," said President Naomi Adler. "It's actually the law of the US to be there."

President Trump taped a video message for the embassy opening. His daughter Ivanka and son-in-law attended in person.

As for the images out of Gaza, another reminder that peace is the hope for all involved.

"When it comes to talking about the violence it's really important to remember that the facts matter," said Adler. "This is one incident of terror over a very long history of terror and threats and an enormous amount of angst on both sides."

Trump also said in his video message that he remains committed to facilitating a lasting peace agreement between Israelis and Palestinians.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsphilly newsjerusalemPresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Trump confirms new paint job for Air Force One
Trump corrects his quote, says misspoke on Russian meddling
More Politics
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
More News