Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Bordentown, N.J. ID'd

Police have identified the pedestrian who was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Bordentown, Burlington County Monday night.The victim is 18-year-old Angela Volcy.Officials say it was just after 10 p.m. when 911 calls came in for an accident involving Volcy at the intersection of Routes 130 and 206.Police say the Bordentown Regional High School student was struck by an Infiniti while crossing Crosswicks Road.The driver appeared to have the right of way, police say.Volcy died at the hospital, just before 11 p.m.The accident remains under investigation.