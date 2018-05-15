FOOD & DRINK

Down for dim sum? The top 4 spots in Philadelphia

Nom Wah Philadelphia | Photo: June N./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a sublime dim sum meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dim sum restaurants around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Dim Sum Garden



Photo: DAJUAN S./Yelp

Topping the list is Dim Sum Garden. Located at 1020 Race St. in Chinatown, the dim sum, Asian fusion and Shanghainese spot is the most popular dim sum restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting four stars out of 1,729 reviews on Yelp. Look forward to classics like shrimp dumplings, soup dumplings, scallion pancakes and more.

2. Bing Bing Dim Sum



Photo: john k./Yelp

East Passyunk's Bing Bing Dim Sum, located at 1648 E. Passyunk Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cocktail bar, dim sum and Asian fusion spot four stars out of 362 reviews. Standouts include the caterpillar bread, turnip cake and pork soup dumplings.

3. Dim Sum House



Photo: dim sum house/Yelp

Over in University City, check out Dim Sum House, which has earned four stars out of 251 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bar and dim sum spot at 3939 Chestnut St., Floor. 2. Check out Dim Sum House's pork soup dumplings and beef scallion pancakes.

4. Nom Wah Philadelphia



Photo: cary l./Yelp

And then there's Nom Wah Philadelphia, a Center City East favorite with four stars out of 230 reviews. Stop by 218 N. 13th St. to hit up the dim sum spot next time you're in the mood. Popular items include the turnip cake, pork buns and soup dumplings.
