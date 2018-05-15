PETS & ANIMALS

American Airlines: No hedgehogs, goats; mini horses are OK

EMBED </>More Videos

Certain emotional support animals banned. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 15, 2018. (WPVI)

There are new restrictions on which types of animals are permitted on American Airlines flights.

Insects, goats and hedgehogs cannot be brought on planes as emotional support animals.

Miniature horses are still OK, as long as they have been properly trained as service animals.

Those who want to bring a comfort animal on board now have to file paperwork 48 hours before a flight.

American Airlines' revised rules go into effect on July 1.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldanimalsamerican airlinespetscomfort dogairline industry
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Bear tranquilized after taking dip in Los Angeles pool
Dog who saved owner from rattlesnake's bite honored at Diamondbacks game
Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after spending hours at Florida beach
Burglar bear breaks into family's car, steals their sweets
Audubon Zoo closed after jaguar escapes exhibit, kills 6 animals
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
More News