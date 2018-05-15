Suspect sought in 7-Eleven robbery in East Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are searching for the person responsible for robbing a 7-Eleven store in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane section.

It happened on Sunday, May 6, 2018, around 12:45 a.m. at the store located at 6767 North 5th Street.

Police say the suspect was armed with a handgun and pointed the weapon at a 30-year-old male employee.

They say the suspected demanded money from the cash register and then fled the store.

There were no shots fired, and the store employee was not hurt.

The armed suspect is described as a black male, late 20 to mid 30 years-of-age, athletic build, wearing a dark knit hat, maroon t-shirt with an unknown logo on the front, blue jeans with worn spots front, and back and brown Timberland style boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

