Uber changes how sexual misconduct is reported

Uber changes how sexual misconduct is reported. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on May 15, 2018. (WPVI)

Uber is giving its passengers and drivers a new way to report sexual misconduct.

Riders will be allowed to file allegations of rape and harassment directly in court, rather than being locked into an arbitration hearing.

The company is also getting rid of a policy that required all legal settlements to be kept private.

The changes are being announced amid concerns that Uber hasn't done enough to protect its riders.

