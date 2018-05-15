KFC manager staged robbery of eatery with boyfriend, police say

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
Police say the manager of a Delaware KFC helped her boyfriend stage a robbery of the restaurant.

WDEL-FM cites a release from Newark police that says 21-year-old Briana Aiken-Lowry was arrested Friday, slightly over a month after the KFC in Newark was robbed.

Police say Aiken-Lowry set up the robbery with 24-year-old Tiwain Canty, arranging for Canty to enter the restaurant as she counted the money.

Police say additional employees were not aware of the plan and ran from the restaurant. No one was injured.

Aiken-Lowry is charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated menacing and theft under $1,500.

Canty was apprehended the day of the robbery, April 8, by a University of Delaware police officer who observed the suspect fleeing the scene.

It's unclear if the pair has lawyers.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsrobberykfcNewark
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News