Local spots ready to host royal wedding watchers

The royal wedding is just a few days away, but you don't have to cross the pond to get the full British experience while witnessing the marriage of Prince Harry to American Meghan Markle. We found quite a few spots around the region offering royal watchers a way to take part in the nuptials with others who are equally excited about the event.At The Rittenhouse Hotel on Rittenhouse Square, guests will arrive very early, sit in the tea room, nibble on sweet and savory treats, and sip on all the Pimm's Cups and sparkling wine they want. This gathering costs $100 a person, and it sold out fast even after extra seating was added to meet the high demand.Abbe Stern is the hotel's Sales and Marketing Manager for the Food and Beverage outlets. "Initially I was a little afraid people would be deterred from the timeframe," she said. "Didn't stop anybody. They want to come earlier. They want to be there as soon as the coverage starts so the fact that they want to come and be with us that early in the morning, we're happy to have them."For more privacy and much more pricey, hotel guests can book a luxury suite for themselves and nine of their closest friends. The room comes with full butler service during the wedding ceremony. The price tag on the suite and the service is $10,000!Stern said, "Who knows when it's going to be the next time that there's a royal wedding. So just a really celebratory occasion for everybody, and we wanted to make sure we got in on that experience."Across town, in Old City, the doors at The Victoria Freehouse will open at 6 a.m. Customers can enjoy a pint and traditional British fare. This being a British pub, they will be surrounded by all the appropriate decor. No "bathroom" here. Call it "The Loo".Edward Strojan is one of the owners. He expects a raucous crowd of royal watchers. "I think everyone's going to be super happy. I think they're gonna be ready to watch and celebrate. It's sort of like a fairy tale all over again," he said.There are only a few reservations left so call soon if you want to enjoy the royal wedding shoulder to shoulder with others who can't wait to see what unfolds in Windsor.