PECO: Storms leave thousands without power

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Power outages have thousands of people in the dark after a line of severe storms swept through the area on Tuesday.
Here are the latest power outage numbers from PECO:
Bucks County: 1,075
Chester County: 871
Delaware County: 193
Montgomery County: 5,360
Philadelphia: 39
Earlier today:
As of 7:15 p.m., Here are the latest power outage numbers from PECO:
Bucks County: 1,420
Chester County: 891
Delaware County: 272
Montgomery County: 6,854
Philadelphia: 289
TOTAL: 9,726
Original post below:
PECO is reporting nearly 20,000 customers without power, with the vast majority located in Montgomery County.
Here are the latest power outage numbers:
Montgomery County: 15,281
Chester County: 3,216
Bucks County: 32
Delaware County: 15
Philadelphia: 7
