PECO: Storms leave thousands without power

Power outages have thousands of people in the dark after a line of severe storms swept through the area on Tuesday.Here are the latest power outage numbers from PECO:Bucks County: 1,075Chester County: 871Delaware County: 193Montgomery County: 5,360Philadelphia: 39As of 7:15 p.m., Here are the latest power outage numbers from PECO:Bucks County: 1,420Chester County: 891Delaware County: 272Montgomery County: 6,854Philadelphia: 289TOTAL: 9,726PECO is reporting nearly 20,000 customers without power, with the vast majority located in Montgomery County.Here are the latest power outage numbers:Montgomery County: 15,281Chester County: 3,216Bucks County: 32Delaware County: 15Philadelphia: 7------