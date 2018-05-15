6abcAction: Photos, videos of the storm

A tree fell down in Valley Forge National Park due to a large gust of wind prior to the storm.
Tree fell down in #valleyforge with a big gust of wind before the rain started. @6abc @6abcadamjoseph #6abcaction #storm pic.twitter.com/P95CQ1Stl8— Alaina (@stuckintimeout) May 15, 2018
Chris Mayerski tweeted a picture of lightning flashing in the sky above Delco.
Got an awesome lightning picture in Delco tonight! @6abc @NWS_MountHolly @GarySzatkowski #6abcaction pic.twitter.com/dFzHbxFO5E— Chris Mayerski (@Mersk33) May 15, 2018
Christie Rhoads tweeted a picture of the ominous sky above Boyertown Area Senior High School.
Clouds above Boyertown Area Senior High School! pic.twitter.com/twbZajtdKC— Christie Rhoads (@RhoadsChris88) May 15, 2018
Several viewers were tweeting about the double rainbow that appeared near the tail-end of the storm.
@6abc @CecilyTynan @6abcadamjoseph #6abcAction pic.twitter.com/2uF4PjkjXO— EJ Otto (@ej_otto) May 16, 2018
Tonight’s storm. Lightning and a Rainbow in Yardley Pennsylvania ! #storm #Pennsylvania #Lightning #rainbow @CecilyTynan @6abc pic.twitter.com/LCyJfJrcTU— Brian Nugent (@BrianNugent131) May 16, 2018
BUTTERFLY IN THE SKY #RAINBOW2018 @LeeGoldbergABC7 @billritter7 @DianaWilliamsNY @Jim_Gardner @duciswild @CecilyTynan @ABC7NY @6abc @AmyFreeze7 @JeffSmithABC7 @JeffSkversky pic.twitter.com/dNWSRrCt8G— Steven Gomez (@StevenGomez247) May 16, 2018
Shared from Photos app#Rainbow & #Lightning Olney Section of Philly @6abc @PhilOutsider @PhillyInquirer @billy_penn @weathernetwork @acuweather @IngaSaffron @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/BkabJMxrUK— FaithPhilly (@faithphillyours) May 16, 2018
You can send us your photos and videos of the storm by posting on social media using the hashtag #6abcAction
