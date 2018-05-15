FOOD & DRINK

Harper's Garden brings seasonal American fare to Rittenhouse Square

Photo: Harper's Garden/Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry for modern American fare? This new neighborhood spot has you covered. Called Harper's Garden, the new addition is located at 31 S. 18th St. in Rittenhouse Square.

Harper's Garden specializes in modern American cuisine focused on "seasonal, fresh and herbaceous ingredients" meant for sharing, the restaurant writes on its website. Executive chef Ben Moore (Old City BYOB, Wister, La Croix) helms the kitchen, while bar manager Jesse Cornell (Sbraga, Skygarten) designed the drink program.

On the menu, look for offerings that include white tuna crudo with citrus, black olive oil and scallion; pea and leek ravioli with pancetta and charred dandelion greens; and American red snapper with chorizo and clam broth, English peas, and ramp hushpuppy.

There's also a wide range of toasts and flatbreads, all made with breads from Lost Bread Co.

For drinks, Harper's Garden offers updated takes on traditional cocktails, as well as 30 beers and wines on tap. (Take a look at the food and drink menus here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Harper's Garden has already made a good impression.

Claire R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 12, said, "All around excellent: service is friendly and attentive, ambience is relaxing and comfy, dishes are the perfect portion size and the wine selection is great!"

And Taylor S. said, "It has a gorgeous outdoor seating area. Probably one of the best in the city. Service was excellent and we honestly could not tell it was the first night. Great drink selection. Can't wait to come back to try some cocktails!"

Head on over to check it out: Harper's Garden is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Little Miss Korea food stand comes to Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market
Nauti Donuts opens in Ocean City with coffee and made-to-order treats
Connecticut woman finds black widow spider in grapes
Sichuan, sweets and small plates: Check out the top 5 spots in Old City
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News