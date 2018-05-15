Harper's Garden brings seasonal American fare to Rittenhouse Square

Hungry for modern American fare? This new neighborhood spot has you covered. Called Harper's Garden, the new addition is located at 31 S. 18th St. in Rittenhouse Square.
Harper's Garden specializes in modern American cuisine focused on "seasonal, fresh and herbaceous ingredients" meant for sharing, the restaurant writes on its website. Executive chef Ben Moore (Old City BYOB, Wister, La Croix) helms the kitchen, while bar manager Jesse Cornell (Sbraga, Skygarten) designed the drink program.
On the menu, look for offerings that include white tuna crudo with citrus, black olive oil and scallion; pea and leek ravioli with pancetta and charred dandelion greens; and American red snapper with chorizo and clam broth, English peas, and ramp hushpuppy.
There's also a wide range of toasts and flatbreads, all made with breads from Lost Bread Co.
For drinks, Harper's Garden offers updated takes on traditional cocktails, as well as 30 beers and wines on tap. (Take a look at the food and drink menus here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Harper's Garden has already made a good impression.
Claire R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 12, said, "All around excellent: service is friendly and attentive, ambience is relaxing and comfy, dishes are the perfect portion size and the wine selection is great!"
And Taylor S. said, "It has a gorgeous outdoor seating area. Probably one of the best in the city. Service was excellent and we honestly could not tell it was the first night. Great drink selection. Can't wait to come back to try some cocktails!"
Head on over to check it out: Harper's Garden is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. daily.
