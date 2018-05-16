EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3480894" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 2 men attacked after leaving West Chester restaurant. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 16, 2018.

Two men were attacked outside a West Chester restaurant Saturday night after one accidentally bumped into another group of people.Kyle Leitham said he was hit so hard that he doesn't remember much from that day.He said he was walking out the side door of Landmark Americana on Gay Street when one of his friends accidentally bumped into a group of people on the sidewalk."I don't remember being punched," said Leitham. "I just remember the punch knocked me out and I fell backward and hit my head on the curb."Knocked unconscious, Leitham wound up with a concussion and had to get several staples in his head."None of us really remember what happened, because the two of us were knocked out," he said. "I only have a couple of images, and then I just remember waking up in the ambulance."Witnesses tell Action News one of Leitham's friends was punched after he stumbled into a group of people on the sidewalk after leaving the restaurant.Leitham was ambushed while he stood trying to figure out what was happening. His friend, Bill McNett, was punched so hard his jaw was broken."It could have been so much worse," said Bill's Father, Bill McNett, Sr. "At the same time, to be attacked like that for no reason is just unacceptable."West Chester police say they've identified one of the attackers, but are seeking the public's help in identifying the other.''"They were just clearly looking to fight people for whatever reasons they had," said Leitham. "We were going out to have fun and a simple bumping into someone turns into two people being hospitalized. It's scary how things can just take a turn for the worst out of nowhere."------