SHOOTING

Man shot answering knock at door in Mantua

EMBED </>More Videos

Man shot answering knock at door in Mantua. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on May 16, 2018. (WPVI)

MANTUA (WPVI) --
A man answering a knock at his door was shot in the Mantua section of Philadelphia, police say.

It happened around 2 a.m. on the 700 block of North 36th Street.

Police say three men knocked on the door of the home.

The 53-year-old victim went to look out the window to see who was at the door when the men fired one shot, police say.

The three men ran away without taking anything.

The victim was taken to the Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOOTING
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Man critical following Germantown shooting
Police: Girl, 9, killed by stray bullet while inside home
Boy dies, 4 others injured in North Philadelphia shooting
More shooting
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
More News