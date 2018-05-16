WEATHER

Cleanup efforts underway after damaging storm

Cleanup efforts underway after damaging storm: Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on May 16, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The buzz of chainsaws will be heard all around the area Wednesday as the cleanup continues from powerful storms.

In Plymouth Township the winds were so powerful they stripped the black tar paper off of Gerome Espíritu's roof.

Espíritu and his son were standing on the porch of their home seconds before it happened.

Viewer video submissions
Viewer-submitted pictures and video of the severe storm that swept across the Delaware Valley Tuesday.


That was just a small portion of the damage left behind after the quick-moving storm swept through the region.

It made the afternoon rush hour commute on the Schuylkill Expressway miserable.

In Ridley Township, heavy rains lead to minor flash flooding as storm drains struggled to keep up.

In other parts of the region, more trees snapped or were blown over.

Along the 1800 block of Whites Road in Plymouth Meeting, a downed tree was to blame for power outages.

PECO crews were kept busy all afternoon and evening to deal with downed power lines.

In the 300 block of Lucetta Street, wires could be seen hanging precariously in front of homes.

But just before dusk, the heavy rains and howling winds died down. Ominous clouds gave way to a beautiful rainbow that stretched across a glowing, yellow sky.

