WEATHER

Strong storms created 'meteotsunami' off New Jersey coast

New Jersey News

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. --
The National Weather Service says powerful thunderstorms created a small tsunami off the New Jersey coast.

Known as a meteotsunami, it resulted in fluctuating water levels for several hours, reaching as high as 10 inches above normal. But there were no reports of damage from the event.

The abnormally high tides were reported in areas from Perth Amboy in New Jersey to Delaware's Fenwick Island.

Officials say meteotsunamis are driven by air-pressure disturbances often associated with fast-moving weather events, such as severe thunderstorms and squalls.

Most meteotsunamis are too small to notice.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathern.j. newsnew jersey newstsunamiPerth Amboy
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Philadelphians battle the extreme heat
Hot weather means big business at the Jersey shore
What is 'Manhattanhenge' and how can you see it?
Cecily Tynan visits with the oldest animal at the Philadelphia Zoo
More Weather
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News