Trish Hartman speaks to students on life of a reporter

Trish Hartman speaks to sudent about life of reporter.

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Students in Northeast Philadelphia learned what a day in the life of a reporter is like.

Action News reporter Trish Hartman dropped by Stephen Decatur Elementary School to take part in their school-wide career day on Wednesday.

She spoke to two classrooms about what she does in a typical day: from finding a story, to getting interviews, to putting the video together, and of course, going on air.

Students asked questions about market sizes and getting interviews.

