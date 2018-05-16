Trish Hartman speaks to students on life of a reporter

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Students in Northeast Philadelphia learned what a day in the life of a reporter is like.
Action News reporter Trish Hartman dropped by Stephen Decatur Elementary School to take part in their school-wide career day on Wednesday.
She spoke to two classrooms about what she does in a typical day: from finding a story, to getting interviews, to putting the video together, and of course, going on air.
Students asked questions about market sizes and getting interviews.
