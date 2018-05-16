Dozens of passengers at Philadelphia International Airport were left stranded Wednesday morning after a midnight Frontier Airlines flight headed to Puerto Rico was cancelled due to Tuesday's storms, which included heavy rains and gusty winds."I've been calm," Maritza Roman Torres from Ponce, Puerto Rico told Action News. "I was expecting it, because they were already making announcements about the inclement weather."Roman Torres and her husband, Alberto Perez Torres, came on Mother's Day to surprise her mother-in-law.She said after seeing the ominous clouds rolling in Tuesday, she had a feeling their plans to return home would be derailed - though she had no idea by how much.They are now scheduled to leave Saturday. They were waiting for relatives from Reading to pick them up."We were all anxious to return to Puerto Rico," said Perez Torres, "because a lot of us have prior engagements and need to head back."Mari Rosario and her husband are here visiting but were desperate to return to Puerto Rico after receiving news that his grandmother passed away.Their flight was rescheduled for Thursday night, arriving Friday morning. The funeral is on Thursday."I told them that I have an emergency," said Rosario. "I'm with my baby. I'm not from here. All the hotels are booked."According to passengers, they were all moved to different flights. The earliest one is departing late Thursday night. The latest is leaving on Saturday.Action News called and emailed Frontier Airlines for comment on the issue of accommodations for some of these passengers.We have not heard back from them yet.------