U.S. & WORLD

Special needs senior not allowed on high school football team

EMBED </>More Videos

Special needs senior not allowed on high school football team. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 16, 2018. (WPVI)

The parents of a student with autism in North Carolina say they won't give up the fight to keep their son on the football field.

Noah Britton loves to play, and as a senior, right now he's on the team.

However, in the fall he'll be a fifth-year student, and the North Carolina Athletic Association says he's no longer eligible to continue playing.

His mom feels if he can keep studying, he should be able to keep playing, and that Noah is being cheated.

The family appealed the decision but were denied -- both times.

The school says it can't comment, but that all rules are uniform to all students, regardless of status.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldschoolfootball
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Missouri mom accused of letting men rape toddler
Thai youth soccer team meets with the media
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
More News