U.S. & WORLD

Airline inspection deadline now 30 days

EMBED </>More Videos

Airline inspection deadline now 30 days. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 16, 2018. (WPVI)

Airlines now only have 30 days to inspect engine fan blades on many of their jets.

This is in the wake of the deadly incident involving Southwest flight 1380.

Two weeks ago, the FAA gave the airlines until August to have the inspections completed.

But today, they changed that to mid-June because of increasing concerns over passenger safety.

The agency is worried about blades that may have cracks, increasing the likelihood that they break off mid-flight.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelu.s. & worldair travel
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Missouri mom accused of letting men rape toddler
Thai youth soccer team meets with the media
More u.s. & world
TRAVEL
What's the Deal: Packing tips and hacks from a local stylist
Consumer Reports: Soft-sided vs. hard-sided luggage
Snorkeler finds the owner of lost GoPro found underwater
Consumer Reports: Traveling safely with your pet
Consumer Reports: Safety questions to ask your Airbnb hosts
More Travel
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
More News