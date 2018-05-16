If you're planning on taking a road trip this summer we have news about the best place for a pit stop.
A new survey shows that Wawa has the best bathrooms around.
The website Gas Buddy rated the top restrooms by state, and in six states Wawa came in number one.
The convenience stores Quick Trip and Cumberland Farms ranked high in several other east coast states.
travelpennsylvania newswawaroad trippers
