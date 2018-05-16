'Ride of Silence' honors cyclists killed or injured by motorists

Several hundred cyclists from across the Delaware Valley came to the city tonight to honor cyclists killed or injured in motor vehicle-related crashes and to raise awareness about the rights of cyclists.On the steps of the Art Museum, they read the names of the 11 bicycle riders killed across the Philadelphia region since they staged this event last year.Among those killed was 24-year-old Emily Fredricks, a promising executive pastry chef on her way to work at Le Cheri in Rittenhouse Square when she was struck and killed.Her family was among those in attendance."We're here tonight to remember Emily and remember everyone that was killed in whatever way they were," said Laura Fredericks, Emily's mom.Despite the rain, 200-300 bicyclists showed up for this year's Ride of Silence through the streets of Center City.Fresh on the minds of many was 34-year-old Pablo Avendano, a delivery man who was killed while on his bicycle Saturday night."It's a shame that we have to do this every year, but unfortunately drivers don't pay attention to what's going on," said Jeff Moulten of Glenside.Now in its 14th year in Philadelphia, the Ride of Silence occurs in more than 350 cities and towns across the county and in 18 countries around the world.------