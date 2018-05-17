Flooding creates messy Thursday morning commute

Traffic is being detoured around Ford Rd and Chamounix Dr in the Wynnefield Heights section of the city this morning due to flooding. @6abc pic.twitter.com/IsuluR23zK — Chuck Purnell (@ChuckP6abc) May 17, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3485758" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Flooding creates traffic issues around area. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on May 17, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3485664" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Flooding problems on the Schuylkill Expressway. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on May 17, 2018.

The heavy rain overnight left many drivers trying to commute early Thursday morning through flooded roadways.Flooding shut down portions of Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Drive around 5 a.m. Kelly Drive was reopened an hour later. MLK Drive reopened to traffic around 7:20 a.m.On I-95 northbound near Cottman Avenue, a tractor-trailer crash blocked two lanes blocked resulting in a major traffic backup. Some drivers were seen driving the wrong way on a ramp to get away from the crash. Crews worked to clean up a fuel spill.The flooding also created problems along the Schuylkill Expressway.An accident occurred around 4 a.m. on I-76 eastbound in King of Prussia between Route 202 and Gulph Mills.A vehicle involved in another crash turned sideways on I-76 westbound just past the Conshohocken Curve.On the Expressway near Belmont, traffic was at a standstill for a time westbound heading toward Gladwyne.On Route 202 northbound in Frazer, Chester County, right past the 30 Bypass, an accident blocked the right lane.The Pennsylvania Turnpike saw at least two crashes, one eastbound between Virginia Drive and Willow Grove, and another westbound approaching Willow Grove.An accident was also reported on I-95 southbound in Bristol, Bucks County.In Mercer County, a vehicle ran off the New Jersey Turnpike northbound past exit 7A.There is no word on injuries at this time.------