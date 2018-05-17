Shoplifters mace Party City worker in Mount Laurel, NJ

A party supply store worker in Mount Laurel, New Jersey was sprayed in the face with mace while confronting a group of shoplifters, police say.It happened around 7:45 p.m. on May 9 at the Party City on the 1100 block of Nixon Drive.Police say the employee of the store confronted four female suspects who were filling large shopping bags with merchandise and leaving the store.When the employee approached the suspects, police say one of them maced her in the face.The suspects fled the store in what appeared to be a 90's model Nissan Pathfinder with driver side door damage and a Pennsylvania license plate.Anyone who recognizes the vehicle should contact Detective Corsancico at 856-234-1414 ext 1525.------