ENTERTAINMENT

Action News viewers go see 'Live with Kelly & Ryan'

EMBED </>More Videos

Action News viewers head to Live with Kelly and Ryan. Melissa Magee reports during Action News Mornings on May 17, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
More than a dozen Action News viewers have won a chance to head to New York City Thursday morning for a taping of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan.'

Action News Meteorologist Melissa Magee will be joining them.

She reported from Fishtown where they were about to board the bus.



------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentlive with kelly and ryan
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Video Essay: Nuevofest takes over World Cafe Live
Dunkin' Donuts to release coffee beer
Drake says Will Smith wins 'In My Feelings Challenge'
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Demi Lovato Sweepstakes
Becca visits her final 4 men's hometowns
3 tantalizing food and drink experiences in Philadelphia this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
More News