Action News viewers go see 'Live with Kelly & Ryan'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --More than a dozen Action News viewers have won a chance to head to New York City Thursday morning for a taping of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan.'
Action News Meteorologist Melissa Magee will be joining them.
She reported from Fishtown where they were about to board the bus.
Up early on the #6abcFunBus with our Sweepstakes winners...heading up to NYC to see @LiveKellyRyan! #6abc pic.twitter.com/yUOs92Th1H— Melissa Magee (@Melissa_Magee) May 17, 2018
