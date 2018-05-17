SPORTS

PIAA stops honor for player with muscular dystrophy

EMBED </>More Videos

Special honor for basbeball player stopped. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 17, 2018. (WPVI)

The Pennsylvania Athletic Association stopped a special honor meant for a baseball player who has muscular dystrophy.

The North Schuylkill High School baseball team recognized Brandon Harris in a ceremony before last week's game against Pottsville.

But that wasn't the original plan.

Coach Nick Brayford wanted to surprise Brandon by putting him in the game as a pinch runner, finally giving him the chance to cross home plate.

The Pottsville pitcher would overthrow first base on a pick-off attempt. Both teams were on board.

But the Athletic Association said no.

"I feel like it would've been a great moment for us. We've worked so hard to get here. I've been part of the team for a couple years. I feel like all of us deserved it," Brayford said.

The PIAA said they support the team, but cited safety concerns with putting a wheelchair on the playing surface, in addition to Brandon not having a physical for baseball.

Brandon's mom Julia said her son was cleared by a doctor to participate in extracurricular activities.

And as the manager, she said Brandon's on the field before every baseball game and even does a victory lap around the bases after the team wins.

But above all, she doesn't think Brandon's abilities should define who he is.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportspennsylvania newsAction News Sportshigh school sportsbaseball
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
More News