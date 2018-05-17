Karen Rogers zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.
FREE ADMISSION TO INTERNATIONAL MUSEUM DAY
Check out a museum for free on International Museum Day. Several museums in our area are participating in the event Friday. They include the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, the Penn Museum, the Brandywine River Museum of Art in Chadds Ford and the Princeton University Art Museum.
COMIC-CON INVADES THE CONVENTION CTR.
Wizard World Comic-Con is taking over the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City. The event runs Thursday to Sunday and features group Q&A sessions with the stars of "Lord of the Rings" and other favorites. It also includes anime, video games, cosplayer and comic creator sessions, as well as adult and kids costume contests. Buy tickets, VIP packages
STOTESBURY CUP REGATTA
Crews from all over North America will be competing it the Stotesbury Cup Regatta. The regatta has been moved from the Schuylkill River to the Cooper River in Camden County due to rain and flow forecast. It's the largest high school rowing regatta in the world with races taking place Friday and Saturday. News & announcements
RITTENHOUSE SPRING FEST
Saturday is the Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival. It features street cafes, art, fashion, culinary demonstrations, beer and cocktail samplings, and live entertainment on Walnut Street from the Avenue of the Arts to Rittenhouse Square. The festival runs from noon to 5 p.m. Rittenhouse Row
ITALIAN MARKET FESTIVAL
They say everyone is Italian on Saturday and Sunday, when the nation's oldest outdoor market celebrates its annual Italian Market Festival. The South Philadelphia event will include the traditional half ball tournament, grease pole contest, live entertainment crafts, food, food, and more food. The festival runs 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Block party info
UNION HOST REAL SALT LAKE
The Union host Real Salt Lake on Saturday. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Buy Union tickets
PEDDLER'S STRAWBERRY FEST
Peddler's Village in Bucks County will be celebrating berry sweet traditions at the 40th Annual Strawberry Festival. It features more than 60 artisans, family entertainment, pie-eating contests and lots of strawberry treats. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Strawberry Fest
