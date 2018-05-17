TRAFFIC

1 dead after train hits car in Lindenwold, New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

1 dead after train hits car in Lindenwold, New Jersey. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 4pm on May 17, 2018. (WPVI)

LINDENWOLD, N.J. (WPVI) --
One person is dead after a train struck a car in Lindenwold, New Jersey.

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Maple and Carlton.

The train was heading westbound at the time of the crash. NJ Transit said there were no passengers on board.

The train came to rest about 300 yards from the point of impact.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch raw video from the scene of a deadly crash involving a train and car in Lindenwold, NJ on May 17, 2018.



A burgundy Chrysler was crossing the tracks when the vehicle was hit in the driver's side.

The impact spun the car about 180 degrees. The Chrysler driver was killed.



The circumstances of this crash remain under investigation. New Jersey Transit said all safety mechanisms were in place at the crossing: lights were flashing and the gates were down.

The identity of the person who was killed has not been released.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficn.j. newsnew jersey newstrain accidentLindenwold
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Multiple school buses collide in Burlington Co.; 24 injured
Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
1 killed in fiery crash in Talleyville, Delaware
More Traffic
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
More News