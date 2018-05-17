Vatican warns nuns about social media use

Perhaps it's a sign of the times, where social media meets an intended life of solitude.The Vatican is now urging cloistered nuns to use sobriety and discretion when indulging in social media.The Catholic nuns are supposed to live a life of contemplation and service, but the church says they're getting distracted by tweets, snaps, Instagram and Facebook feeds.The new guidance is part of a new section in the Vatican handbook that covers social media usage.They say this increase in social media use is intruding on what should be a life of silence and prayer.The nuns can be on social media, but it should be used for informational and work purposes, and in moderation.------