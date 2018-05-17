COMMUNITY & EVENTS

A Philadelphia activist donates to the Smithsonian's Nat'l Museum of American History.

EMBED </>More Videos

Mark Segal donated rare journals, flyers, posters, letters and materials from his career since the 1970s. (WPVI)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPVI) --
An activist, journalist, civil rights pioneer and national LGBTQ leader from Philadelphia made a massive donation to the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History Thursday.

Mark Segal has documented his activism efforts for nearly 50 years.

He donated rare journals, flyers, posters, letters and materials that from his career that cover the 1970s to the present.

Segal also donated artifacts from his personal collection, including the first state-issued Gay Pride Proclamation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsPhilly ProudPhiladelphia Proud
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
CHOP offers patients a much-needed (and messy) pause in treatment
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Celebrating a birthday and 2 decades of service
A free day of art camp for youngsters, outside of Philadelphia city hall
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
More Community & Events
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
More News