SOCIETY

Texas good Samaritan goes viral after shading woman with umbrella

EMBED </>More Videos

Good Samaritan goes viral after shading woman with umbrella at bus stop (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) --
A teen is going viral for a simple act of kindness. A photo of the young man shading a woman with an umbrella has been shared thousands of times on social media, KTRK-TV reports.

"It was unbearably hot," Louis Jordan said. "I wouldn't want to be out there in the sun."

Jordan was picking his mom up from work in downtown Houston, Texas when he saw a stranger sitting in the heat. He had an umbrella in his car, so he took it over to block the sun.

"Come to find out, it was going to be a little longer for METRO Lift to come and get her," he said. "So we ended up waiting out there for an hour and 45 minutes."

During the wait, Jordan and the woman, named Michelle, became friends. Now, anytime he sees her waiting, he grabs his umbrella and goes to enjoy some time with her.

"We laugh, joke," he said. "She's in a book club. Come to find out, she likes pork chops."

Jordan's mom, Bernette Botts, took the photo, which has been shared many times online.

Botts says she's seen this selfless side of her son before. He rescued his grandmother, who was trapped during Hurricane Harvey.

"She was trapped inside, four feet of water, no power," Botts said. "He called me back from my mom's and said, 'I got her.'"

Louis says there are ways we can help others every day.

He says these acts of kindness, big and small, are reminders that there's still good in the world.

"I pray that God allows me to be used every day," he said. "I've been down and out so much."

Botts says she couldn't be more impressed with her son's generosity.

"I am one proud mama," she said.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycommunitygood samaritanfeel goodteenviralTexas
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
More News