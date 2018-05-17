REAL ESTATE

Renting in Washington Square West: What will $1,600 get you?

1100 Spruce St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington Square West?

According to Walk Score, this Philadelphia neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Washington Square West is currently hovering around $1,495.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,600/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

250 S. 13th St., #8f




Listed at $1,600/month, this 353-square-foot studio is located at 250 S. 13th St.

In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops, a ceiling fan and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1100 Spruce St., #1b




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1100 Spruce St. It's listed for $1,595/month for its 560-square-feet of space.

The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and ample cabinet space. Pets are not welcome. An elevator, a fitness center and a bike room are offered as building amenities.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1218 Walnut St., #1105




Located at 1218 Walnut St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's listed for $1,570/month.

The building features on-site laundry. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, bay windows, a spacious closet and ample natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
