FOOD & DRINK

Latin American eats: 3 new spots to try in Philadelphia

Yelp user photo

By Hoodline
If you've got Latin American fare on the brain, you're in luck: we've found the freshest Philadelphia eateries to quell your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for Latin American food.

El Merkury


2104 Chestnut St., Rittenhouse
Photo: Clarissa r./Yelp

El Merkury is a Salvadoran spot, offering traditional fare, desserts and more.

The menu is inspired by Mayan cuisine with its emphasis on corn, beans, chili, and chocolate, as The Inquirer details. Noteworthy options include pupusas, tostadas, and churros.

Yelp users are excited about El Merkury, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of eight reviews on the site.

Mel M. noted, "They make the BEST CHURROS on this side of the Mississippi. Seriously. They are amazing!"

Yelper M K. wrote, "This place was great. I will definitely return here again and again to try everything on the menu."

El Merkury is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and noon-8 p.m. on Sunday.

Chalaco's


1030 N. Second St., Northern Liberties
Photo: J. enrique a./Yelp

Chalaco's is a new Peruvian ceviche and piso restaurant, inspired by the bars of Peru's main port, Callao.

The menu includes classic dishes like arroz con pollo, along with delicacies like octopus and confit sweet potato.

Yelper Leonela M., who reviewed Chalaco's on April 20, wrote, "We just left Chalaco's! Very nice and inviting place."

Yelper Crystal W. wrote, "The appetizers were excellent, and the service was good. I was impressed and will come back again."

Chalaco's is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

El Rancho Viejo


942 S. Fifth St., Queen Village
PHOTO: EL RANCHO VIEJO/YELP

El Rancho Viejo is a new Mexican restaurant in the Queen Village neighborhood, that focuses on high-quality ingredients and authentic touches like homemade tortillas. Beyond the classic taco options, be sure to check out the seafood dishes.

With a five-star Yelp rating out of seven reviews, El Rancho Viejo is getting positive early attention.

Yelper Ivan A., who was one of the first users to visit El Rancho Viejo on May 12, wrote, "I really enjoy the food here. The flavor is very authentic. It's also a BYOB, so try and take your favorite tequila."

Yelper Sam S. wrote, "Family-owned and run and off the beaten track, this is a gem."

El Rancho Viejo is open from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Little Miss Korea food stand comes to Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market
Nauti Donuts opens in Ocean City with coffee and made-to-order treats
Connecticut woman finds black widow spider in grapes
Sichuan, sweets and small plates: Check out the top 5 spots in Old City
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News