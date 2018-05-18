VIDEO: Flooding concerns as rain continues

WEATHER

Flooding concerns as rain continues: Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on May 18, 2018. (WPVI)

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Crews across our area prepared for another day of rain Friday.

Philadelphia Water Department workers were out in force Thursday, targeting problem areas, areas prone to flooding.

Around the region over the past few days we have seen some street flooding and swollen rivers. Workers do their best to clear debris from storm drains before bad weather moves in.



PennDOT crews were also on the move, clearing inlets and drainage areas to help prevent flooding. They say they do this when a significant amount of rain is in the forecast. They'll keep doing this through the day on Friday and into Saturday to help prevent flooding.

"Anytime they're calling for significant amount of rain we check the inlets and clean them if they are full," said Brian Epright of PennDOT. "But sometimes it happens so fast, and the debris gets washed into them and clogs the top up. And it results in flooding."

Meanwhile the storms promoted organizers to move the annual Stotesbury Cup Regatta this year.

Flooding concerns as rain continues: Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on May 18, 2018.



The event, billed as the largest high school regatta in the world, has moved from the Schuylkill to the Cooper River this weekend.

Between the rain that's already fallen and the rain in the forecast, organizers were concerned the Schuylkill River would rise to unsafe levels, and they worried about debris moving swiftly down the swollen river.

The races are set for Friday and Saturday. The event is free and open to the public.

