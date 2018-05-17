FOOD & DRINK

3 fun food and drink events in Philadelphia this week

Photos: Eventbrite

By Hoodline
Hungry for something new?

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Philadelphia food and drink. From international cooking demonstrations to South Philly's annual wheat beer festival, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Thai Something New cooking class





Grab your sweetheart and join chef Yoon Lee for a date-night introduction to Thai cooking. Students will learn to make -- then feast on -- fresh papaya salad, chicken satays with peanut sauce and pad thai noodles with tofu.

When: Friday, May 18, 7-9:30 p.m.
Where: Let's Cultivate Food, 4658 Umbria St.
Admission: $75
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Wheat Beer Fest at South Philadelphia Tap Room





The annual Wheat Beer Fest is back for its 13th run at South Philadelphia Tap Room. Sample more than 30 beers on tap while enjoying grilled bites and live music through the afternoon.

When: Saturday, May 19, 12-7 p.m.
Where: South Philadelphia Tap Room, 1509 Mifflin St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Taste Tuscany with the Cicalas





Join husband and wife chefs Joe and Angela Cicala for an authentic Italian meal in their family home. With more than 20 years of experience working in Italy and the states, the chefs lead culinary tours and experiences in Philly and Italy.

Saturday night's dinner will feature traditional Tuscan dishes, including cured meats and regional cheeses; panzanella, a bread salad withrustic tomatoes and basil; and grilled Florentine porterhouse steak rubbed with olive oil and rosemary.

When: Saturday, May 19, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: The Cicala Family Residence, 1211 W. Ritner St.
Admission: $125

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Little Miss Korea food stand comes to Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market
Nauti Donuts opens in Ocean City with coffee and made-to-order treats
Connecticut woman finds black widow spider in grapes
Sichuan, sweets and small plates: Check out the top 5 spots in Old City
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News