Suspect in custody after standoff in Bordentown Twp.

BORDENTOWN TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A man is in custody following a standoff situation in Bordentown Township, New Jersey.

Police arrived at a home on Redwood Avenue shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday following a 911 call.

According to investigators, a 33-year-old woman reported that a 54-year-old family member had armed himself with several guns and was making suicidal statements.

The woman was hiding inside the home, but officers were able to negotiate her release, police say.

After negotiations to get the suspect to surrender were unsuccessful, police say officers made entry shortly before 5 p.m. and took the man into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported.

The name of the suspect has not been released. Police say charges may be filed.

