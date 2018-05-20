INSIDE STORY

Breaking down the Pa Primary winners and losers

The Pa. Primary results are in (1 of 3)

Inside Story (Pt. 1): The Primary results are in

The panel breaks down the results from Tuesday's election. (WPVI)

Host Tamala Edwards and our Insiders discuss all the results from the Pa. Primaries on Tuesday! The incumbent Lt. Governor Mike Stack loss to progressive candidate John Fetterman (D), the governor's race is set with Scott Wagner (R) running against Gov. Tom Wolf (D), plus will POTUS Trump stomp for senatorial candidate Lou Barletta (R) in his race against Senator Bob Casey?
A look at DA Larry Krasner's impact on local crime.


Also discussed: How Pennsylvania is making news with several women winning primary congressional races.
Stories of the week, including the end of overnigt stays at congress.


This week's panel consists of Terry Madonna, Sam Katz, George Burrell and Liz Preate Havey. Catch the full Inside Story Sunday at 11:30 only on 6abc.

politicsinside storyelection 2018
