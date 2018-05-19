PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Police are searching for a suspect seen on video defacing the Israeli flag along the Ben Franklin Parkway in Center City Philadelphia.
The incident happened on Tuesday.
Video released by the district attorney's office shows a man spraying the flag with red dye or paint.
Action News was there earlier this week when another suspect, 26-year-old Antoine Guyton, was arrested.
He was originally charged with vandalism, but charges were rescinded when video emerged showing a different man defacing the flag.
However, investigators say Guyton did play a role in the vandalism and are planning to re-arrest him on different charges.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.
