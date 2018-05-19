Video shows new suspect in Israeli flag vandalism on Ben Franklin Parkway

VIDEO: Israeli flag vandalized in Center City Philadelphia on May 15, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are searching for a suspect seen on video defacing the Israeli flag along the Ben Franklin Parkway in Center City Philadelphia.

The incident happened on Tuesday.

Video released by the district attorney's office shows a man spraying the flag with red dye or paint.

Action News was there earlier this week when another suspect, 26-year-old Antoine Guyton, was arrested.

He was originally charged with vandalism, but charges were rescinded when video emerged showing a different man defacing the flag.

However, investigators say Guyton did play a role in the vandalism and are planning to re-arrest him on different charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.

