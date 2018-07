One man was killed and another man was wounded after a shooting in the Lawncrest section of Philadelphia.It happened around 10:30 p.m. at Rising Sun and Cheltenham avenues.A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the hospital.A 24-year-old man was shot in the arm and was also rushed to the hospital.There was no word on a motive for the shooting.There have been no arrests.------