Man ejected from car, run over on Roosevelt Expressway

A man was killed after being ejected from his vehicle and then run over by another driver on the Roosevelt Expressway in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.The multi-vehicle crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of US 1 from I-76 West.Police say the impact of the crash ejected the 31-year-old man from his car. He was then struck by another vehicle that was traveling behind him.The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital by medics where he was pronounced dead.No other injuries have been reported.All lanes of Route 1 northbound were blocked for hours as crews investigated. The scene was cleared around 11:45 a.m.Earlier reports from officials said the victim's age was 40; updated information corrected his age to 31.