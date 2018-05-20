Embiid, not trusting water slide, eventually takes leap

Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin posted video of Embiid afraid to go down a giant water slide - called Leap of Faith - at Atlantis in the Bahamas.
Atlantis says the slide "offers a daring and adventurous 60-foot almost-vertical drop from the top of the world-famous and iconic Mayan Temple. The body slide propels riders at a tremendous speed through a clear acrylic tunnel submerged in a shark-filled lagoon."
After nearly 40 minutes, and retreating six times, Jojo finally took the leap of faith.
Rubin posted photos of Embiid moments before the big splash.
This took us exactly 37 minutes to convince @JoelEmbiid to go down the slide. He only got in and out 6 times before he went!!!!!#LeapOfFaith pic.twitter.com/2VQfoyhCgq— Michael Rubin (@MichaelGRubin) May 19, 2018
------
