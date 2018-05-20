PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Embiid, not trusting water slide, eventually takes leap

EMBED </>More Videos

Joel Embiid takes leap down slide eventually. Jeff Skversky reports during Action News Mornings on May 20, 2018. (WPVI)

Joel Embiid may trust the process when it comes to Sixers basketball, but the Philadelphia center does not trust water slides.

Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin posted video of Embiid afraid to go down a giant water slide - called Leap of Faith - at Atlantis in the Bahamas.

Atlantis says the slide "offers a daring and adventurous 60-foot almost-vertical drop from the top of the world-famous and iconic Mayan Temple. The body slide propels riders at a tremendous speed through a clear acrylic tunnel submerged in a shark-filled lagoon."

After nearly 40 minutes, and retreating six times, Jojo finally took the leap of faith.

Rubin posted photos of Embiid moments before the big splash.


