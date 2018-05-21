Arrest warrant issued for fake DJ who claimed to know Alicia Keys

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --An arrest warrant has been issued for a man police say claimed to be a DJ for singer Alicia Keys to gain entry to several Philadelphia area schools.
Investigators are now searching for 23-year-old Jerez Stone-Coleman of Brentwood, Maryland.
District officials say Coleman, aka DJ Official Silent Assassin, conned his way into the three local high schools earlier this month posing as DJ for singer Alicia Keys.
He appeared on local radio the same week, after making an appearance at South Philadelphia High School.
At the time, Purple Blackwell, the PQRADIO1.com personality who interviewed him, was impressed.
"He came promptly, he was polite, he was well-educated and he talked eloquently about all the social topics of the day," said Blackwell.
Coleman served 22 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to threatening to blow up the Washington, D.C. Metro transit system.
He was then sent for a psychiatric evaluation.
Later, he was featured on the TV show "Catfish," in which he pretended to be a well-known rapper. It proved to be a scam.
Years later, school district officials fell for the same scam, allowing him to speak to students at the High School for the Creative and Performing Arts, the day after he got into South Philadelphia High School.
"This individual claims he was a DJ from Alicia Keys, and a member of our staff improperly approved him to get into our schools. We take full responsibility for what happened," said district spokesman Lee Whack.
Blackwell says she first encountered Coleman backstage with VIPs at the college signing day event Michelle Obama hosted at Temple University.
"He had two security guards with him, they looked like Secret Service. He was five feet from Michelle Obama like we all were," Blackwell said.
The school district filed a complaint about Coleman.
