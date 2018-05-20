PETS & ANIMALS

Cat found with arrow stuck in body in California

A photo shows a cat with an arrow stuck in its body alongside an X-ray of the animal. (Riverside County Animal Services)

SAN JACINTO, Calif. --
A cat is recovering at the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus in San Jacinto, California after receiving emergency surgery to remove an arrow that was stuck in his body.

An animal control officer brought the 2-year-old male cat to the animal shelter after finding it with an arrow stuck in his body. The cat was alert and moving, but in intense pain.

The cat was quickly anesthetized and the team removed the arrow, which had entered the cat's left shoulder and exited his lower chest area near the sternum.



Dr. Sara Strongin said if the arrow had pierced the cat's chest cavity, the situation could have been much worse. She added there may be a chance that the cat suffered internal damage that could not be found in an X-ray.

In addition to the arrow, the cat also suffered a broken left front leg above his elbow. Surgery will need to be done and the leg could be amputated.

The cat is currently on medications, antibiotics and IV fluids as he continues his recovery.

The officer was unsure of who shot the cat, but hopes the public can provide tips or information that could lead to the animal abuser's capture.

Anyone with more information is urged to call Perris Animal Control at (951) 657-4134.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal crueltyanimal abusecatssurgerySan JacintoRiverside CountyPerris
PETS & ANIMALS
Bear tranquilized after taking dip in Los Angeles pool
Dog who saved owner from rattlesnake's bite honored at Diamondbacks game
Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after spending hours at Florida beach
Burglar bear breaks into family's car, steals their sweets
Audubon Zoo closed after jaguar escapes exhibit, kills 6 animals
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News