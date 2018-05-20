2 men arrested following barricade situation in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Barricade situation ends in SW Philadelphia: As seen on Action News at 6 p.m., May 20 , 2018 (WPVI)

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police said a barricade situation in Southwest Philadelphia has ended peacefully Sunday afternoon.

Two men were taken into custody following a standoff on the 2000 block of South Salford Street just before 6 p.m.

According to officials, it all started just after 3 p.m., following a robbery on the same block.

Witness at the scene told police one of the suspects, who was armed with a gun, ran into a nearby house.

Police said the incident officially became a barricade situation just before 4 p.m.

No one was injured in the incident.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsbarricadephiladelphia policearrestSouthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
More News