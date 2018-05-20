19 year old dead following knife fight in Paulsboro, Officials say

PAULSBORO, N.J. (WPVI) --
Gloucester County officials are investigating the death of a 19-year-old Paulsboro resident following a fight.

Paulsboro police responded to a report of a fight involving knives on the unit block of West New Street just before 1 p.m. Sunday.

Officers said when they arrived they found a 19-year-old man with stab wounds about his body.

Sources tell Action News the victim, who goes by the name "Tarp," was fist fighting with another boy. They said when the fist fight ended, the 19-year-old ran back into the house and came out with two kitchen knives and started chasing the boy he was fighting with.

According to the source, he slashed the boy in the back as he was running away then the two fell to the ground. When he got up, that's when everyone saw the 19 year old had wounds to his torso.

Paramedics took the teen to Inspira Medical Center, Woodbury, where he succumbed to his injuries at 1:34 pm.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning to determine the cause and the manner of death.

Officials said they believe there are additional witnesses who may be able to assist with information regarding the circumstances of the attack.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact GCPO Det. Michael Bielski at 856-649-9716 or Sgt. Kenneth Ridinger of the Paulsboro PD at 856-423-6222.
