Current situation on @Amtrak: train delayed in arriving to wilmington for an hour and a half due to engine issues. We arrived at Philly and they attached a new engine which took around 15 - 20 mins. During that time power and ac were shut off, toilets didn’t flush and cafe closed — Caroline M. Wernecke (@CaroWernecke) May 20, 2018

My @Amtrak seatmate: “At what point does this become a hostage situation?”

Me: “An hour ago.” — Melissa Weiss (@melissaeweiss) May 21, 2018

So this is my life right now. https://t.co/2oyeshbAcb — Melissa Weiss (@melissaeweiss) May 21, 2018

Passengers on Amtrak's Northeast Regional Train 132 describe a nightmare, posting video of lines for food and water.Others took to Twitter, complaining there was no air-conditioning at times or Wi-Fi, working outlets and that there was random engine trouble.A passenger tweeted "Four hours in and just got to Philly. Engine failures now break failures..."The train's problems began outside of Washington, then the train was stopped near 30th street for nearly two hours, according to passengers."We were easily outside of Philadelphia for at least an hour and 45 minutes," said passenger Melissa Weiss. "But because we were stopping and going and stopping and going outside of Maryland, it's hard to say."The train began moving again just after 9 p.m.Passengers said they were told officials would come on board to explain the issue but they never did."They didn't tell us what happened," said passenger Caroline Wernecke. "Last I heard, we were going to be ferried back to Philly, so I guess they fixed the brakes but they never explained."------